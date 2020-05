Boy, 17, stabbed to death near Naples (8)

Naples, May 25 - A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death near Naples on Sunday night, police said Monday. The boy died in hospital. Police are investigating the incident, in which a 30-year-old man was also injured at Castellammare di Stabia. The boy, who died almost immediately after reaching hospital, had stab wounds to the chest and groin. The man is not in a life-threatening condition, medical sources said. An autopsy has been ordered on the boy.