Motherhood is 'humiliated' in today's society says pope

Vat ican City, May 25 - Motherhood is "humiliated" in today's society, Pope Francis writes in a letter to an Italian journalist who gave him her book titled Francis, The Women's Pope. "Today motherhood is humiliated because the only growth that interests people is economic growth," Francis says in the letter to Nina Fabrizio, an ANSA freelancer. Francis urged the faithful to pray for mothers so that "the Lord may grant them courage to accompany their children with the trust that it will certainly be a different world, but always a world that the Lord will love very much". "The question of every mother resounds in the soul: 'what world will my child live in?'"