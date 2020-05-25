Motherhood is 'humiliated' in today's society says pope

Woman gets 7 years 10 months for acid attack on ex (6)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, contagiata intera famiglia di 5 persone nel Foggiano: l'untore un infermiere. Puglia, 11 nuovi casi
Puglia, allarme movida. Lopalco: «La mascherina? Non basta. Niente affollamenti o sarà troppo tardi»
Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 positivi (13 nel Barese), 2 casi di rientro dal Nord. Brindisi, prima trasfusione di plasma
Vat ican City
25 Maggio 2020
Vat ican City, May 25 - Motherhood is "humiliated" in today's society, Pope Francis writes in a letter to an Italian journalist who gave him her book titled Francis, The Women's Pope. "Today motherhood is humiliated because the only growth that interests people is economic growth," Francis says in the letter to Nina Fabrizio, an ANSA freelancer. Francis urged the faithful to pray for mothers so that "the Lord may grant them courage to accompany their children with the trust that it will certainly be a different world, but always a world that the Lord will love very much". "The question of every mother resounds in the soul: 'what world will my child live in?'"
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su