Gyms and swimming pools reopen across Italy

Rome
25 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 25 - Gyms and swimming pools reopened after lockdown in phase two of the coronavirus emergency in Italy on Monday. Lombardy, the hardest hit Italian region, was an exception and kept its gyms and swimming polls closed. The northern region, around business capital Milan, has accounted for about half of Italy's 32,000 coronavirus deaths. Entrance to gyms and pools was staggered with clients booking their sessions in the facilities. People crammed phone lines, desperate to get back into physical action after two months of lockdown.
