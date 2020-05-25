Man arrested for drugging, abusing girl, selling video (9)

Woman gets 7 years 10 months for acid attack on ex (6)
Como
25 Maggio 2020
Como, May 25 - Italian police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old Italian man on suspicion of drugging and sexually abusing a preschool girl, filming the abuse and selling the video on the dark web. The unemployed Como man, Stefano Taroni, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual violence, and the production, possession, and distribution of child pornography. The case was reported by the Il Giorno and Provincia di Como newspapers. It emerged during a probe into the "deep web", police said. The man had succeeded in getting the girl on his own on several occasions, police said. He used drugs, also procured on the deep web, raped the girl and filmed it all with a camcorder, police said.
