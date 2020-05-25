Won't allow inter-region travel if 'movida' continues-Boccia

Rome, May 25 - The government will not open up travel between regions in phase two of the coronavirus emergency if 'movida' youth social gatherings continue, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said in a newspaper interview Monday. Italian TV broadcast scenes of the booze-fuelled street gatherings and parties called movida at the weekend sparking an outcry. Many of the young people were not wearing facemasks, which are mandatory when people come into close contact in phase two. A ban on inter-regional travel is scheduled to be lifted on June 2. Travel within regions was authorised last week. Boccia said the government was "not surprised at what happened this weekend. "But if it is understandable and human, after two months, to leave one's house, we must not forget that we are still facing COVID-19 and so those who fuel a movida are betraying the sacrifices made by millions of Italians", Boccia told La Stampa. He said the cabinet would assess the situation on the basis of the contagion rate at the weekend, ahead of the scheduled reopening of inter-regional travel next Tuesday. "On the unblocking of travel between regions," he said, "we will make our evaluations: it's not decided yet, but it may become inevitable to take all the time we need." Boccia said the majority of Italian citizens were respecting the rules "and are indignant about the behaviour of a few people. "Up till now we have used the carrot and the stick, and it seems to have worked." Boccia said some 60-70,000 'civic assistants' who are being drafted in to enforce social distancing and the wearing of facemasks "will remind everyone of the rules of our co-existence". Mayors in the towns and cities which saw the most egregious examples of movida have said they are ready to "shut things down again".