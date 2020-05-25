Lunedì 25 Maggio 2020 | 12:46

Rome
Won't allow inter-region travel if 'movida' continues-Boccia

Rome
Seroprevalence survey starts Monday, May 25

Turin
Former Piedmont councillor indicted for 'Ndrangheta (7)

Rome
Coronavirus: 652 new cases in Italy, deaths up 130

Rome
All red zone 'comuni' to get funds in relaunch decree -Conte (3)

Florence
Puccini opera festival to go ahead June 26-August 14 (6)

Brescia
Govt, Lombardy reps reported over COVID emergency (4)

Rome
EU guidelines for air travel feature masks, distancing

Milan
Lombardy virus risk down from moderate to low - Fontana

Rome
Meloni stalker gets 2 yrs in jail (4)

Rome
Govt plan to bring tourists back to Italy in summer- Di Maio (3)

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C

Il Bari vuole e prepara lo sprint. L’eventuale stop fa meno paura

 

BrindisiFase 2
Brindisi, movida poco rispettosa: sindaco pronto a chiusura a mezzanotte

FoggiaAeronautica
Frecce tricolori, nuovo aereo testato da ingegnere foggiano

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus, la Basilicata a zero contagi per il secondo giorno di fila, su 523 tamponi

Baritecnologia
Spiagge aperte, a Monopoli un'app per trovare un posto al sole

Tarantonel Tarantino
Pulsano, weekend di caos: sindaco rinvia apertura spiagge libere di una settimana

Batnella bat
Bisceglie, la polizia lo pizzica mentre nasconde tre kg di marijuana in garage: arrestato 26enne

Lecceripartenza
Fase 2, è via libera, ma in Salento riapre solo un lido a Gallipoli

MateraIl caso
Fase 2 in Basilicata, la protesta in spiaggia dei titolari dei lidi di Metaponto

Coronavirus Puglia, su 1832 tamponi solo 11 positivi: un decesso nella Bat

Covid, contagiata intera famiglia di 5 persone nel Foggiano: l'untore un infermiere. Puglia, 11 nuovi casi

Puglia, allarme movida. Lopalco: «La mascherina? Non basta. Niente affollamenti o sarà troppo tardi»

Coronavirus Puglia, intera famiglia positiva nel Foggiano

Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 nuovi casi in 24 ore (13 nel Barese)

Manfredonia, mamma e figlio finiscono con l'auto in mare: lei muore, bimbo è grave

Rome

Seroprevalence survey starts Monday, May 25

Results will show how many people have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

Rome, May 25 - The health ministry and statistics agency ISTAT are starting a survey of the seroprevalence of infection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Monday, May 25, in collaboration with the Italian Red Cross. Antibodies. This will make it possible to see how many people in Italy have developed antibodies to the novel coronavirus, even in the absence of symptoms. Tests on 150,000 People. A sample of 150,000 people in 2,000 towns and cities, split by sex, occupation and six age brackets, will be tested. It will be possible to use the results of the survey, which will be released in an anonymous, aggregated form, for other scientific studies and for comparative analysis with other European countries. Reliable Results. It is fundamentally important that the people selected to be in the sample take part in order to have reliable, useful results. Participation is not obligatory, but, given the country's epidemiological situation, everyone is needed. Red Cross. The people selected will be contacted via telephone by the Italian Red Cross's regional centres to arrange an appointment for a blood sample to be taken at one of the selected laboratories. The sample can be taken at home if the person is fragile or vulnerable. Questionnaire. When contact is made, the person will also be asked to respond to a specific questionnaire drafted by ISTAT, in agreement with the CTS (Scientific Technical Committee). Positive Tests. The regional government will inform each participant residing in their territory of the result of the test. If the test is positive, the person in question will be put temporarily into isolation at home and will be contacted by the regional health service or the local ASL health authority to do a nasopharyngeal swab to verify whether they are contagious. Privacy. The participants' privacy will be respected throughout the survey. Identification Number. All the individuals taking part will be assigned an anonymous identification number in order to be able to obtain the result of the test. The link between this identification number and the individual will be managed by the survey's working group and it will only be revealed to authorized bodies. Advert. An advert about the survey will screened on all of State broadcaster RAI's network and posters will be put up in pharmacies and drugstores, thanks to the collaboration of Federfarma and FOFI, the federation of Italian pharmacist guilds.

