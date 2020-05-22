Venerdì 22 Maggio 2020 | 20:02

Turin
Former Piedmont councillor indicted for 'Ndrangheta (7)

Rome
Coronavirus: 652 new cases in Italy, deaths up 130

Rome
All red zone 'comuni' to get funds in relaunch decree -Conte (3)

Florence
Puccini opera festival to go ahead June 26-August 14 (6)

Brescia
Govt, Lombardy reps reported over COVID emergency (4)

Rome
EU guidelines for air travel feature masks, distancing

Milan
Lombardy virus risk down from moderate to low - Fontana

Rome
Meloni stalker gets 2 yrs in jail (4)

Rome
Govt plan to bring tourists back to Italy in summer- Di Maio (3)

Rome
Soccer: Former Inter boss Gigi Simoni dead (3)

Rome
Vaccine hopefully ready in spring-summer 2021 - AIFA

Calcio serie C
Matteo Scala

LecceAveva 76 anni
Morto a Roma editore e politico leccese Pietro Manni

HomeL'arresto del Procuratore
Caso Capristo, interrogati a Potenza poliziotto e imprenditori

BrindisiLa sperimentazione
Coronavirus, prima trasfusione al plasma all'ospedale Perrino di Brindisi

PotenzaL'ordinanza
Basilicata, slitta apertura palestre e piscine: chiuse sino al 3 giugno

Good News CoronavirusLa curiosità
Foggia, infermiere del Riuniti nel reparto Covid fa gli auguri alla figlia: la dedica è sulla tuta

BariIl caso
Bari, tentò di uccidere la moglie e ferì la figlia: condannato a 11 anni

MateraLa polemica
L'assessore Rocco Leone

Caso politico a Montalbano sulla contagiata di ritorno: Leone attacca Marrese

 
BatUn guasto elettrico
Canosa, l'auto prende fuoco mentre il conducente è alla guida: salvo per miracolo

Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 nuovi casi in 24 ore (13 nel Barese)

Coronavirus Puglia, 7 nuovi casi su 1694 test nel giro di 24 ore: zero decessi registrati

Elettra Lamborghini, ecco la sorella Ginevra: chi è più sexy?

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Foggia, l'istituto zooprofilattico mette in gabbia il virus: scoperta per il vaccino

Turin

Former Piedmont councillor indicted for 'Ndrangheta (7)

Roberto Rosso of rightwing FdI party in vote buying case

Turin, May 22 - Roberto Rosso, a former regional councillor in Piedmont for the rightwing, opposition Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, was sent to trial Friday for alleged vote buying involving the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia's offshoot in the northern Italian region. Another 10 suspects in the Fenice (Phoenix) probe were also indicted over the presence of 'Ndrangheta in the northwest. The trial begins in Asti on July 9. It is likely to be combined with another trial in the Piedmont city, called Carminius.

