Coronavirus: 652 new cases in Italy, deaths up 130

Rome, May 22 - The Civil Protection Department said Friday that 652 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours. It said there have been 32,616 victims of COVID-19 here, up 130. Thursday's daily rise in the death toll was 156. The department said 136,720 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 2,160. Thursday's rise was 2,278. As a result, 59,322 people are currently infected with the coronavirus, down 1,638 in one day. Thursday's fall was 1,792. The total number of COVID-19 cases here, including those currently infected, the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 228,658 There are 595 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Italy, 45 fewer than Thursday, the civil protection department said.