Govt, Lombardy reps reported over COVID emergency (4)

Brescia, May 22 - Representatives of central government and the Lombardy regional government have been reported in probes into the COVID-19 emergency, Brescia prosecutor Guido Rispoli said Friday. Reports have been filed in Brescia, Cremona, Bergamo and Mantua, he said. The reports concern a March 8 request for care homes to set up COVID wards and the failure to set up a red zone in the municipalities of Alzano Lombardo and Nembro, Rispoli said.