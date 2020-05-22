Govt, Lombardy reps reported over COVID emergency (4)

Puccini opera festival to go ahead June 26-August 14 (6)
22 Maggio 2020
Brescia, May 22 - Representatives of central government and the Lombardy regional government have been reported in probes into the COVID-19 emergency, Brescia prosecutor Guido Rispoli said Friday. Reports have been filed in Brescia, Cremona, Bergamo and Mantua, he said. The reports concern a March 8 request for care homes to set up COVID wards and the failure to set up a red zone in the municipalities of Alzano Lombardo and Nembro, Rispoli said.
