EU guidelines for air travel feature masks, distancing

Rome, May 22 - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have released joint guidelines with measures to assure the health safety of air travellers and aviation personnel once airlines resume regular flight schedules following the severe disruption caused by COVID-19. Social Distancing The agencies, which were tasked by the European Commission to draft the guidelines, recommend maintaining a physical distance of 1.5 metres where possible and for people to wear surgical masks at airports and on flights to protect other people as well as scrupulously and frequently washing their hands. Every Stage of the Journey. The guidelines cover every stage of the passenger journey, specifying the actions that need to be taken or measures put in place, from before arrival at the airport to arrival at the final destination. A separate section focuses on the safety of flight crew members. Masks. The document recommends that masks should be used in all airports and aircraft from the moment in which a person enters the departure terminal until they arrive (recalling that the masks should be changed every four hours). There are exemptions for children under six and for specific medical reasons. On the aircraft, in addition to the other health and hygiene measures, where allowed by the passenger load, cabin configuration and mass and balance requirements, aeroplane operators should ensure "to the extent possible, physical distancing among passengers". Members of the same family or people who live together and are travelling together can sit close to each other. Here is the link to the guidelines: https://www.easa.europa.eu/newsroom-and-events/press-releases/ea saecdc-issue-joint-guidelines-assure-health-safety-air-travel