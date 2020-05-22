Puccini opera festival to go ahead June 26-August 14 (6)
Florence
22 Maggio 2020
Florence, May 22 - The annual Puccini Opera Festival at Torre del Lago near Lucca will go ahead on June 26-August 14 this year, organisers said Friday. Among the highlights, screen star Stefania Sandrelli will recite Tosca on July 13-14, and writer Stefano Massini will recount Tosca, Madama Butterfly and Gianni Schicchi, accompanied by the festival orchestra, on July 11. The guest of honour will be tenor Antonio Pappano with the Orchestra Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, in concert on 28 July. The festival will take place at venues at Viareggio and Torre del Lago, in the lakeside Gran Teatro, the Cittadella del Carnevale, Villa Paolina, and a number of local churches.
