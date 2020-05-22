Lombardy virus risk down from moderate to low - Fontana
Milan
22 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 22 - Lombardy's coronavirus risk level has dropped from moderate to low, Governor Attilio Fontana said Friday. According to the Higher Health Institute (ISS), he said, the key R reproduction rate has fallen from 0.62 to 0.51. Lombardy, around Milan, is the Italian region that has been hardest hit by the virus crisis. It accounts for about half of the national death toll of some 32,000.
