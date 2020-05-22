Govt plan to bring tourists back to Italy in summer- Di Maio (3)

Lombardy virus risk down from moderate to low - Fontana
Rome
22 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 22 - The government is working on a plan to bring tourists back to Italy this summer, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. The minister thanked shopkeepers, businesspeople and artisans who "never give up" despite the coronavirus emergency.
