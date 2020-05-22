Venerdì 22 Maggio 2020 | 16:59

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Lombardy virus risk down from moderate to low - Fontana

Lombardy virus risk down from moderate to low - Fontana

 
Rome
Meloni stalker gets 2 yrs in jail (4)

Meloni stalker gets 2 yrs in jail (4)

 
Rome
Govt plan to bring tourists back to Italy in summer- Di Maio (3)

Govt plan to bring tourists back to Italy in summer- Di Maio (3)

 
Rome
Soccer: Former Inter boss Gigi Simoni dead (3)

Soccer: Former Inter boss Gigi Simoni dead (3)

 
Rome
Vaccine hopefully ready in spring-summer 2021 - AIFA

Vaccine hopefully ready in spring-summer 2021 - AIFA

 
Rome
Italo-British vaccine to be tested on kids, elderly too

Italo-British vaccine to be tested on kids, elderly too

 
Rome
Using ESM is not my goal says Conte

Using ESM is not my goal says Conte

 
Rome
Coronavirus cases falling in all regions says ISS

Coronavirus cases falling in all regions says ISS

 
Rome
Tobacco claims eight million victims a year says WHO

Tobacco claims eight million victims a year says WHO

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 642 new cases in Italy, deaths up 156

Coronavirus: 642 new cases in Italy, deaths up 156

 
Rome
Row over exclusion of some 'red zones' from relaunch decree (7)

Row over exclusion of some 'red zones' from relaunch decree (7)

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio serie C
Matteo Scala

Il Bari fissa i tempi dell’ultimo «miglio»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Good News CoronavirusLa curiosità
Foggia, infermiere del Riuniti nel reparto Covid fa gli auguri alla figlia: la dedica è sulla tuta

Foggia, infermiere del Riuniti nel reparto Covid fa gli auguri alla figlia: la dedica è sulla tuta

 
BariIl caso
Bari, tentò di uccidere la moglie e ferì la figlia: condannato a 11 anni

Bari, tentò di uccidere la moglie e ferì la figlia: condannato a 11 anni

 
PotenzaI fondi dal Mit
Viabilità, in Basilicata arrivano 3 mln per la manutenzione delle strade

Viabilità, in Basilicata arrivano 3 mln per la manutenzione delle strade

 
LecceAveva 76 anni
Lutto nel mondo della cultura: addio all'editore salentino Piero Manni

Lutto nel mondo della cultura: addio all'editore salentino Piero Manni

 
BrindisiIl caso
Cattivi odori a Brindisi, per Cisl: «Lo stop a Versalis? Immotivato»

Cattivi odori a Brindisi, per Cisl: «Lo stop a Versalis? Immotivato»

 
MateraLa polemica
L'assessore Rocco Leone

Caso politico a Montalbano sulla contagiata di ritorno: Leone attacca Marrese

 
BatUn guasto elettrico
Canosa, l'auto prende fuoco mentre il conducente è alla guida: salvo per miracolo

Canosa, l'auto prende fuoco mentre il conducente è alla guida: salvo per miracolo

 
TarantoIl caso
Carlo Maria Capristo

Taranto, «Caso Capristo» il giallo delle date: sono tanti ancora gli omissis

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, 7 nuovi casi su 1694 test nel giro di 24 ore: zero decessi registrati

Coronavirus Puglia, 7 casi su 1694 test: nessun decesso nel giro di 24 ore. Asl Taranto: «Qui basso indice di contagio»

Elettra Lamborghini, ecco la sorella Ginevra: chi è più sexy?

Elettra Lamborghini, ecco la sorella Ginevra VIDEO

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Foggia, l'istituto zooprofilattico mette in gabbia il virus: scoperta per il vaccino

Foggia, l'istituto zooprofilattico mette in gabbia il virus: scoperta per il vaccino

La pornostar Malena al mercato di Acquaviva con tanto di mascherina

La pornostar Malena al mercato di Acquaviva con tanto di mascherina

Rome

Soccer: Former Inter boss Gigi Simoni dead (3)

Highly respected 'gentleman coach' was 81

Soccer: Former Inter boss Gigi Simoni dead (3)

Rome, May 22 - Former soccer coach Gigi Simoni, whose teams included the Inter Milan side that boasted Ronaldo, has died at the age of 81, his family said on Friday. A statement said he died in hospital in Pisa at around midday. He had been seriously ill since a bad turn last year. Simoni, a highly respect figure and one of the game's gentlemen, led Inter to the UEFA Cup in 1998, the first title during the ownership of former chairman Massimo Moratti, and a second-placed finish in Serie A, behind Juventus, in a campaign hit by controversy over refereeing decisions. He was also a specialist at taking clubs up to the top flight, earning promotions for Pisa, Brescia, Cremonese and Ancona. "He was one of the stars of Inter's history," Moratti told ANSA. "He won a important European Cup and he was prevented from winning a league title that he deserved. "He was a gentleman coach and I felt great esteem and affection for him. "The call I had from his wife telling me that he was dead caused me immense pain".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati