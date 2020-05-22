Vaccine hopefully ready in spring-summer 2021 - AIFA
Rome
22 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 22 - Five or six vaccines are at a promising stage and "Italy is participating in various" ways, and they should be ready by the spring or summer of next year, Italian drugs agency AIFA said Friday. "Let's hope they are developed by next year and let's hope there's more than one, and the production capacities are adequate," AIFA chief Nicola Magrini said.
