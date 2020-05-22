Venerdì 22 Maggio 2020 | 15:28

Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan
Rome
Calcio serie C
Matteo Scala

BariCoronavirus
PotenzaI fondi dal Mit
FoggiaIl caso
LecceAveva 76 anni
BrindisiIl caso
MateraLa polemica
L'assessore Rocco Leone

BatUn guasto elettrico
TarantoIl caso
Carlo Maria Capristo

Rome

Italo-British vaccine to be tested on kids, elderly too

Hyperimmune plasma also being tested says Spallanzani

Italo-British vaccine to be tested on kids, elderly too

Rome, May 22 - A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and the Italian firm IRBM will be tested on children and the elderly as well as in adults, sources said Friday. The first-phase trials, which started in April, involved 1,000 adults under the age of 55. Now another 10,200 people in the 56-69 age bracket as well as the over 70s and children between the ages of five and 12 will be enrolled in the programme. Meanwhile Rome's infectious disease hospital, the Spallanzani, said that it was testing the use of hyperimmune plasma from COVID convalescent patients, with two other Rome hospitals, the San Camillo and the Bambino Gesù, a paediatric facility.

