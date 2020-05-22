Coronavirus cases falling in all regions says ISS

Rome, May 22 - The number of coronavirus cases is falling in all Italian regions including the worst-hit one, Lombardy, the higher Health Institute said Friday. "Cases are down in all regions but the differences between regions remain," said ISS chief Silvio Brusaferro. "Even in Lombardy there is a daily decrease in cases". Brusaferro stressed that the "epidemiological curve is stable and is falling" while "the number of asymptomatic people is growing". He said the data "are good and give guarantees of the regions' capacity to intervene". But he stressed that the virus "is still circulating and we cannot ease individual protection measures." He added "and though we cannot rule out an increase in infections in the next few weeks, we know we have a system capable of catching them". Health Minister Roberto Speranza said "the data are encouraging but caution is needed".