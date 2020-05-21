Giovedì 21 Maggio 2020 | 21:10

Rome
Tobacco claims eight million victims a year says WHO

Tobacco claims eight million victims a year says WHO

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 642 new cases in Italy, deaths up 156

Coronavirus: 642 new cases in Italy, deaths up 156

 
Rome
Row over exclusion of some 'red zones' from relaunch decree (7)

Row over exclusion of some 'red zones' from relaunch decree (7)

 
Rome
Avoid unilateral border declarations Amendola tells Kurz (5)

Avoid unilateral border declarations Amendola tells Kurz (5)

 
Rome
EC can do more says Conte (4)

EC can do more says Conte (4)

 
Milan
25 top firms on Milan bourse lose 83bn in share value Q1 (2)

25 top firms on Milan bourse lose 83bn in share value Q1 (2)

 
Rome
Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)

Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)

 
Rome
Decree against violence on doctors moves to Senate (7)

Decree against violence on doctors moves to Senate (7)

 
Rome
Unemployment claims up 37% in March says INPS (4)

Unemployment claims up 37% in March says INPS (4)

 
Florence
Uffizi gallery to reopen June 3 (3)

Uffizi gallery to reopen June 3 (3)

 
Naples
Chinese man stabbed to death near Naples (5)

Chinese man stabbed to death near Naples (5)

 

serie C
Luigi Laurentis

Bari, playoff nei gironi, poi finale a 3. E Bari torna a correre per la B

 

TarantoIl tavolo
Cantiere Taranto, domani riunione Cis a Palazzo Chigi

Cantiere Taranto, domani riunione Cis a Palazzo Chigi

 
BariPost Covid 19
Fase 2, in estate a Monopoli il bagno con la mascherina? Impensabile

Fase 2, in estate a Monopoli il bagno con la mascherina? Impensabile

 
Potenzail provvedimento
Potenza, 4 società edili in odore di mafia sequestrate dalla Dda

Potenza, 4 società edili in odore di mafia sequestrate dalla Dda

 
Foggiala protesta
Foggia, la marcia dei migranti davanti la Prefettura: «Mancano i diritti»

Foggia, la marcia dei migranti davanti la Prefettura: «Mancano i diritti»

 
BatLe proteste
Le vie di Barletta

Sempre troppi assembramenti: preoccupazione e inciviltà a Barletta

 
Materanel materano
Grassano, non si ferma all'alt della Polizia: in casa aveva eroina, marijuana e metadone

Grassano, non si ferma all'alt della Polizia: in casa aveva eroina, marijuana e metadone

 
LecceIl fatto
Lecce, bloccata al rientro in casa e minacciata: arrestato immigrato del Ciad

Lecce, bloccata al rientro in casa e minacciata: arrestato immigrato del Ciad

 
BrindisiEmergenza ambientale
Impianto Versalis

Brindisi, aria insalubre: il sindaco ferma Versalis. La replica: escludiamo ogni responsabilità

 

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, 13 casi in 24 ore: 6 nel Brindisino. Altri 5 morti. Taranto, nel centro Covid chiude Pneumologia

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Coronavirus Puglia, 7 nuovi casi su 1694 test nel giro di 24 ore: zero decessi registrati

Coronavirus Puglia, 7 casi su 1694 test: nessun decesso nel giro di 24 ore. Asl Taranto: «Qui basso indice di contagio»

Il dott. Giuseppe De Donno

Il dott. De Donno, eroe contro il Coronavirus, ringrazia Lequile per la cittadinanza onoraria

LIVE Non è la d'Urso, Gianluigi Nuzzi contro Alda D'Eusanio

Gianluigi Nuzzi contro Alda D'Eusanio da Barbara d'Urso VIDEO

Rome

Tobacco claims eight million victims a year says WHO

No Tobacco Day campaign shows how producers target young people

Tobacco claims eight million victims a year says WHO

Rome, May 21 - Each year tobacco causes "eight million victims" and producers "spend around eight billion in marketing operations to make their products more appealing", especially to young people, the World Health Organization said as it launched a campaign ahead of No Tobacco Day. Coronavirus Link. The campaign for the world day against tobacco use, which takes place on May 31, is "especially important right now as studies show that smokers have a higher risk for a severe case of coronavirus". Cancer. Tobacco use is responsible for 25% of all cancer deaths worldwide. Nicotine and tobacco products increase the risk of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Passive Smoking. Over one million people die every every year due to exposure to passive smoking. Tobacco Exposed. #TobaccoExposed is the key message of the new campaign which will "debunk myths and expose devious tactics employed by these industries," the WHO's website says. "It will provide young people with the knowledge required to easily detect industry manipulation and equip them with the tools to rebuff such tactics, thereby empowering young people to stand up against them. Among the tactics that the World Health Organization have highlighted is is the use of "flavours appealing to children" in smokeless tobacco, shisha and e-cigarettes, the promotion of tobacco products and the distribution of free samples at popular events for young people and, finally, "advertising and product placement on movies and TV-shows and through social media platforms".

