Giovedì 21 Maggio 2020

Rome

Coronavirus: 642 new cases in Italy, deaths up 156

Number of people currently infected down 1,792 to 60,960

Coronavirus: 642 new cases in Italy, deaths up 156

Rome, May 21 - The Civil Protection Department said Thursday that 642 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, while the death toll has climbed by 156 to 32,486. The rise in COVID-19 deaths was 161 on Wednesday, when there were 665 new cases. The department said 134,560 people have now recovered from the coronavirus here, up 2,278. That is slightly down from Wednesday's rise in recoveries of 2,881. It said 60,960 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, down 1,792 in a day. Wednesday's fall was 2,377. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including those currently infected, the deceased and those who have recovered, is 228,006 The department said 640 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in Italy, 36 fewer than Wednesday.

