Row over exclusion of some 'red zones' from relaunch decree (7)

Rome, May 21 - A row broke out Thursday after some 'red zones' were excluded from the government's 'relaunch decree' for the coronavirus crisis. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said the measure would "end up in the bin". Several other regional governors, including Campania chief Vincenzo De Luca criticised the decision to exclude two of the region's former red zones from the decree's funding. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said the issue should be settled by intervention in parliament. Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said the norm earmarking 200 million euros for the red zones "must be increased and extended to all the places that have become such zones in the last few months". She said it was "undeniable" that they had been penalised.