Avoid unilateral border declarations Amendola tells Kurz (5)

Rome, May 21 - European Affairs Minister Enzo Amendola said after Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz stated that "we will not open our borders to those that are not in control of the (coronavirus) situation" that unilateral declarations on borders should be avoided. "Shutting external borders to boost tourism in Austria does not seem a sensational idea to me," Amendola said. "We are working in coordination with the European Commission for a management of borders that is coordinated on the basis of epidemiological data. "It's not time for adverts or unilateral proclamations, but of intense work to unite Europe in this delicate phase".