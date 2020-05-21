EC can do more says Conte (4)

Row over exclusion of some 'red zones' from relaunch decree (7)
Rome
21 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 21 - The European Commission can do "even better" than a Franco-German proposal for a 500-billion-euro Recovery Fund, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday. Conte reiterated Italy's position that the fund should be in non-repayable grants, and not loans as northern European countries are insisting. He said he expected more from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when she presents the EC's proposal next Wednesday.
