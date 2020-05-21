25 top firms on Milan bourse lose 83bn in share value Q1 (2)

Milan, May 21 - The 25 top industrial and service-sector firms listed on the Milan stock exchange, excluding banks and insurers, lost 83 billion in share value in the first quarter due to the COVID, crisis, a fall of 22.4%. The 25 firms on the FTSE-Mib index account for 76% of the bourse's total capitalisation, a Mediobanca study said. The merchant bank said the crisis in manufacturing was the worst in 30 years.