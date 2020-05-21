Giovedì 21 Maggio 2020 | 18:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Row over exclusion of some 'red zones' from relaunch decree (7)

Row over exclusion of some 'red zones' from relaunch decree (7)

 
Rome
Avoid unilateral border declarations Amendola tells Kurz (5)

Avoid unilateral border declarations Amendola tells Kurz (5)

 
Rome
EC can do more says Conte (4)

EC can do more says Conte (4)

 
Milan
25 top firms on Milan bourse lose 83bn in share value Q1 (2)

25 top firms on Milan bourse lose 83bn in share value Q1 (2)

 
Rome
Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)

Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)

 
Rome
Decree against violence on doctors moves to Senate (7)

Decree against violence on doctors moves to Senate (7)

 
Rome
Unemployment claims up 37% in March says INPS (4)

Unemployment claims up 37% in March says INPS (4)

 
Florence
Uffizi gallery to reopen June 3 (3)

Uffizi gallery to reopen June 3 (3)

 
Naples
Chinese man stabbed to death near Naples (5)

Chinese man stabbed to death near Naples (5)

 
Rome
US funding for British-Italian coronavirus vaccine

US funding for British-Italian coronavirus vaccine

 
Vatican City
COVID confirms desire to be close to Church - pope (4)

COVID confirms desire to be close to Church - pope (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Luigi Laurentis

Bari, playoff nei gironi, poi finale a 3. E Bari torna a correre per la B

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa città che cambia
Bari diventa ancora più smart: wifi gratis ovunque e pali della luce intelligenti

Bari diventa ancora più smart: wifi gratis ovunque e pali della luce intelligenti

 
TarantoControlli della polizia
Taranto, spaccio di eroina a Paolo VI: arrestato pusher 39enne

Taranto, spaccio di eroina a Paolo VI: arrestato pusher 39enne

 
Potenzail 22 maggio
Lucani nel mondo: «Una giornata per esaltare le radici»

Lucani nel mondo: «Una giornata per esaltare le radici»

 
Foggiala protesta
Foggia, la marcia dei migranti davanti la Prefettura: «Mancano i diritti»

Foggia, la marcia dei migranti davanti la Prefettura: «Mancano i diritti»

 
BatLe proteste
Le vie di Barletta

Sempre troppi assembramenti: preoccupazione e inciviltà a Barletta

 
Materanel materano
Grassano, non si ferma all'alt della Polizia: in casa aveva eroina, marijuana e metadone

Grassano, non si ferma all'alt della Polizia: in casa aveva eroina, marijuana e metadone

 
LecceIl fatto
Lecce, bloccata al rientro in casa e minacciata: arrestato immigrato del Ciad

Lecce, bloccata al rientro in casa e minacciata: arrestato immigrato del Ciad

 
BrindisiEmergenza ambientale
Impianto Versalis

Brindisi, aria insalubre, il sindaco ferma Versalis

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, 13 casi in 24 ore: 6 nel Brindisino. Altri 5 morti. Taranto, nel centro Covid chiude Pneumologia

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Il dott. Giuseppe De Donno

Il dott. De Donno, eroe contro il Coronavirus, ringrazia Lequile per la cittadinanza onoraria

LIVE Non è la d'Urso, Gianluigi Nuzzi contro Alda D'Eusanio

Gianluigi Nuzzi contro Alda D'Eusanio da Barbara d'Urso VIDEO

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani

Milan

25 top firms on Milan bourse lose 83bn in share value Q1 (2)

Account for 76% of bourse' capitalisation

25 top firms on Milan bourse lose 83bn in share value Q1 (2)

Milan, May 21 - The 25 top industrial and service-sector firms listed on the Milan stock exchange, excluding banks and insurers, lost 83 billion in share value in the first quarter due to the COVID, crisis, a fall of 22.4%. The 25 firms on the FTSE-Mib index account for 76% of the bourse's total capitalisation, a Mediobanca study said. The merchant bank said the crisis in manufacturing was the worst in 30 years.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati