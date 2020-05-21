Unemployment claims up 37% in March says INPS (4)

Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)
Rome
21 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 21 - Italian unemployment claims were up 37.2% in March, the INPS social security and pensions agency said Thursday. INPS received some 144,203 unemployment claims that month. A substantial number of the people who claimed benefits in March lost seasonal or temporary jobs, it said.
