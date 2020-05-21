Uffizi gallery to reopen June 3 (3)

Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)
Florence
21 Maggio 2020
Florence, May 21 - Florence's famed Uffizi gallery will reopen on Wednesday June 3, director Eike Schmidt as the Boboli gardens reopened on Thursday. Palazzo Pitti, the Renaissance palazzo across the Arno from the Uffiz and next to the Boboli gardens, will reopen on Thursday May 28, Schmidt said.
