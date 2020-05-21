Decree against violence on doctors moves to Senate (7)

Rome, May 21 - A government decree against attacks on doctors and medical staff, which have surged lately, moved form the House to the Senate on Thursday. The decree contains a mixture of preventative and repressive measures, sources said. These include stiffer punishment and automatic prosecutions, they said. The decree was passed by 427 votes to nil with three abstentions. Attacks on medical personnel have increased in recent years, but fell during the coronavirus lockdown.