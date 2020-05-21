Chinese man stabbed to death near Naples (5)

Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 13 casi in 24 ore: 6 nel Brindisino. Altri 5 morti. Taranto, nel centro Covid chiude Pneumologia
Naples
21 Maggio 2020
Naples, May 21 - A Chinese man was stabbed to death in an apartment at Torre Annunziata near Naples on Thursday, police said. The man was found with wounds to the throat and, more serious ones, to the abdomen. Police said they were ready to consider all leads. They said the murder did not appear to be linked to organised crime. An autopsy has been ordered.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su