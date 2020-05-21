Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)

Rome, May 21 - Italy's next round of regional elections may take place in September, according to an amendment filed Thursday. Municipal elections, a Constitutional referendum and bye-elections for the House and Senate may also take place then, the amendment said. In the constitutional referendum, voters will be asked whether they approve a constitutional law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. Initially scheduled to be held on 29 March, it was postponed to an undetermined date following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy. The regional elections will take place in seven regions. They are Veneto, Campania, Tuscany, Liguria, Marche, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta.