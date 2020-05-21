COVID confirms desire to be close to Church - pope (4)

Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, l'istituto zooprofilattico mette in gabbia il virus: scoperta per il vaccino
Bari, gli strozzini bussano alla porta: ecco il bancomat dei clan nella crisi
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 13 casi in 24 ore: 6 nel Brindisino. Altri 5 morti. Taranto, nel centro Covid chiude Pneumologia
Vatican City
21 Maggio 2020
Vatican City, May 21 - The COVID-19 emergency has confirmed the desire of people everywhere to be close to the Catholic Church, Pope Francis said in a message to the Pontifical Missionary Works on Thursday. Francis aid the Church was not a "customs office" and should never "uselessly weigh" on people's lives. "One should never place obstacles in front of Jesus' desire to save all," he said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su