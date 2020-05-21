Six care home directors probed in Genoa (6)

Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)
21 Maggio 2020
Genoa, may 21 - Six care home directors in and around Genoa were placed under investigation Thursday for the high number of deaths in their facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. They have been placed under investigation on suspicion of "culpable epidemic", prosecutors said. Scores of care homes around Italy have been inspected after thousands of deaths of elderly residents with the coronavirus. Two of the best known are the Pio Albergo Trivulzio Home and the Don Gnocchi Home, both in Milan. Lombardy is the region where most deaths have been registered. The care homes are suspected of culpable negligence in the deaths.
