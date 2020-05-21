US funding for British-Italian coronavirus vaccine

Regional elections may take place in Sept (5)
Rome
21 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 21 - The United States authorities on Thursday contributed over one billion dollars to the development of a coronaviurs vaccine by the University of Oxford in the UK and an Italian company based in Pomezia south of Rome. The US authorities granted the money to the multinational AstraZeneca. The vaccine is being developed by Oxford's Jenner Institute with the collaboration of the ERBM firm at Pomezia. The development programme includes a phase three of clinical testing with 30,000 participants. Paediatric tests will also be performed.
