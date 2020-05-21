Giovedì 21 Maggio 2020 | 15:05

Rome

Interregional movement should be OK from June 3 - Boccia

Today three regions medium risk, all others low risk - minister

Interregional movement should be OK from June 3 - Boccia

Rome, May 21 - Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia confirmed Thursday that movement between regions would be allowed in phase two of the coronavirus emergency from June 3, but only if it is not "risky". He said: "it will depend on the conditions of the region. "If a region is low risk, travel will probably be allowed from June 3. "If a region is high risk it certainly won't be able to receive entries from other regions, but let's hope that is not the case". He said "today most of the Italian regions are at low risk and three at medium risk, but we're talking about data that are behind us". Boccia added that youth social gatherings called 'movida' were not allowed because they "risk becoming a hotbed for infection".

