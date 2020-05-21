10 arrested for graft in Sicily health sector (7)

Palermo, May 21 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 10 people in connection with the suspected rigging of tenders in the Sicilian health sector. Tenders worth millions of euros were rigged, police said. The tenders were issued by the central commissioning board of the Sicilian regional government and the ASP 6 health agency in Palermo, they said. In all, the contracts were worth almost 600 million euros. Among those arrested was Antonio Candela, 55, currently the coordinator of the regional structure for the COVID-19 emergency in Sicily. Also arrested was Fabio Damiani, director of the ASP 9 in Trapani.