Deaths up by 47,000 in March and April reports INPS

Rome, May 21 - Italy saw 47,000 more deaths in March and April this year than last, social security and pensions agency INPS said Thursday. In January and February, it said, there were 10,000 fewer than expected. The INPS study, Analysis of Mortality in the COVID-19 Epidemic, stressed that the number of deaths from the coronavirus were 28,000 in March and April. "With due caution", the report said, "we can attribute a great part of the higher deaths that happened in the last two months, with respect to the baseline, to the ongoing epidemic".