Giovedì 21 Maggio 2020 | 13:33

Palermo
10 arrested for graft in Sicily health sector (7)

Rome
Interregional movement should be OK from June 3 - Boccia

Rome
Deaths up by 47,000 in March and April reports INPS

Rome
Coronavirus: Worst is behind us says Conte

Rome
Sport gets going again, guidelines for gyms, sports centres

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 161 in Italy, 665 new cases

Rome
Italy airports to reopen from June 3 - minister (3)

Milan
Dozens of relatives of care home dead ask damages (4)

Vatican City
Vatican warns against using bleach on church art (3)

Rome
Newborn in Parma has COVID-19 on Feb 26 - study

Rome
Soccer: A, B and C leagues to go on, amateurs to stop (4)

serie C
Luigi Laurentis

Bari, playoff nei gironi, poi finale a 3. E Bari torna a correre per la B

 

Tarantoi sindacati
Mittal Taranto, indetto sciopero generale di 4 ore per lunedì 25

Foggiala replica
San Severo, sindaco minacciato su Facebook, prefetto: «Episodio intollerabile»

Potenzai dati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, un solo positivo su 551 tamponi

Leccetentato omicidio
Melissano, tenta di dare fuoco alla moglie: arrestato 72enne

BariGiustizia
Bari, magistrati e avvocati pronti a ripartire Stefani: «Ripresa difficile senza personale di cancelleria»

Barisanità
Trapianto fegato, collaborazione Perrino Brindisi e Policlinico Bari salva donna in lista d'attesa

MateraFase 2
Beni culturali, in Basilicata presto ci sarà la riapertura di altri musei

BatLa ripresa
Il salone di Michele De Mastro

Andria, quella corsa di Michele per riaprire a mezzanotte il salone di parrucchiere

 

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, 13 casi in 24 ore: 6 nel Brindisino. Altri 5 morti. Taranto, nel centro Covid chiude Pneumologia

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Il dott. Giuseppe De Donno

Il dott. De Donno, eroe contro il Coronavirus, ringrazia Lequile per la cittadinanza onoraria

LIVE Non è la d'Urso, Gianluigi Nuzzi contro Alda D'Eusanio

Gianluigi Nuzzi contro Alda D'Eusanio da Barbara d'Urso VIDEO

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani

Rome

Deaths up by 47,000 in March and April reports INPS

Much of the mortality rate due to virus says agency

Rome, May 21 - Italy saw 47,000 more deaths in March and April this year than last, social security and pensions agency INPS said Thursday. In January and February, it said, there were 10,000 fewer than expected. The INPS study, Analysis of Mortality in the COVID-19 Epidemic, stressed that the number of deaths from the coronavirus were 28,000 in March and April. "With due caution", the report said, "we can attribute a great part of the higher deaths that happened in the last two months, with respect to the baseline, to the ongoing epidemic".

