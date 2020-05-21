Coronavirus: Worst is behind us says Conte

Rome, May 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy has overcome the worst of the coronavirus crisis as he reported to the Lower House on phase two of the emergency on Thursday. "If the worst of behind us, we owe it to the citizens, who have changed their lifestyles," Conte said. He also warned, after scenes of young people gathering at night in some cities, that now is "not the time for parties, for movida, for get-togethers". He also appealed to the public to "take your holidays in Italy". Speaker Roberto Fico had to suspend the session at one stage due to repeated protests by opposition lawmakers.