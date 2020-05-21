Giovedì 21 Maggio 2020 | 13:33

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
10 arrested for graft in Sicily health sector (7)

10 arrested for graft in Sicily health sector (7)

 
Rome
Interregional movement should be OK from June 3 - Boccia

Interregional movement should be OK from June 3 - Boccia

 
Rome
Deaths up by 47,000 in March and April reports INPS

Deaths up by 47,000 in March and April reports INPS

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Worst is behind us says Conte

Coronavirus: Worst is behind us says Conte

 
Rome
Sport gets going again, guidelines for gyms, sports centres

Sport gets going again, guidelines for gyms, sports centres

 
Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 161 in Italy, 665 new cases

Coronavirus: deaths up 161 in Italy, 665 new cases

 
Rome
Italy airports to reopen from June 3 - minister (3)

Italy airports to reopen from June 3 - minister (3)

 
Milan
Dozens of relatives of care home dead ask damages (4)

Dozens of relatives of care home dead ask damages (4)

 
Vatican City
Vatican warns against using bleach on church art (3)

Vatican warns against using bleach on church art (3)

 
Rome
Newborn in Parma has COVID-19 on Feb 26 - study

Newborn in Parma has COVID-19 on Feb 26 - study

 
Rome
Soccer: A, B and C leagues to go on, amateurs to stop (4)

Soccer: A, B and C leagues to go on, amateurs to stop (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Luigi Laurentis

Bari, playoff nei gironi, poi finale a 3. E Bari torna a correre per la B

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoi sindacati
Mittal Taranto, indetto sciopero generale di 4 ore per lunedì 25

Mittal Taranto, indetto sciopero generale di 4 ore per lunedì 25

 
Foggiala replica
San Severo, sindaco minacciato su Facebook, prefetto: «Episodio intollerabile»

San Severo, sindaco minacciato su Facebook, prefetto: «Episodio intollerabile»

 
Potenzai dati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, un solo positivo su 551 tamponi

Coronavirus in Basilicata, un solo positivo su 551 tamponi

 
Leccetentato omicidio
Melissano, tenta di dare fuoco alla moglie: arrestato 72enne

Melissano, tenta di dare fuoco alla moglie: arrestato 72enne

 
BariGiustizia
Bari, magistrati e avvocati pronti a ripartire Stefani: «Ripresa difficile senza personale di cancelleria»

Tribunale Bari pronto a ripartire, Stefani: «Ripresa difficile senza personale di cancelleria»

 
Barisanità
Trapianto fegato, collaborazione Perrino Brindisi e Policlinico Bari salva donna in lista d'attesa

Trapianto fegato, collaborazione Perrino Brindisi e Policlinico Bari salva donna in lista d'attesa

 
MateraFase 2
Beni culturali, in Basilicata presto ci sarà la riapertura di altri musei

Beni culturali, in Basilicata presto ci sarà la riapertura di altri musei

 
BatLa ripresa
Il salone di Michele De Mastro

Andria, quella corsa di Michele per riaprire a mezzanotte il salone di parrucchiere

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, 13 casi in 24 ore: 6 nel Brindisino. Altri 5 morti. Taranto, nel centro Covid chiude Pneumologia

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Fase 2 in Puglia, in arrivo un sostegno per i futuri sposi: l'idea della Regione

Il dott. Giuseppe De Donno

Il dott. De Donno, eroe contro il Coronavirus, ringrazia Lequile per la cittadinanza onoraria

LIVE Non è la d'Urso, Gianluigi Nuzzi contro Alda D'Eusanio

Gianluigi Nuzzi contro Alda D'Eusanio da Barbara d'Urso VIDEO

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani

Rome

Coronavirus: Worst is behind us says Conte

Premier tells public to holiday in Italy, 'not time for parties'

Coronavirus: Worst is behind us says Conte

Rome, May 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy has overcome the worst of the coronavirus crisis as he reported to the Lower House on phase two of the emergency on Thursday. "If the worst of behind us, we owe it to the citizens, who have changed their lifestyles," Conte said. He also warned, after scenes of young people gathering at night in some cities, that now is "not the time for parties, for movida, for get-togethers". He also appealed to the public to "take your holidays in Italy". Speaker Roberto Fico had to suspend the session at one stage due to repeated protests by opposition lawmakers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati