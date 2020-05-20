Sport gets going again, guidelines for gyms, sports centres

Mercoledì 20 Maggio 2020 | 20:39

Rome, May 20 - Sport in Italy is getting going again and not just for professional athletes. Guidelines. Sports centres and gyms now have guidelines for when they reopen, with doors set to open on May 25, and the information is also useful for the people who use the facilities. The ministry of sport has published these instructions, the result of work by sport and health officials and the federation of sports doctors, with the support of a CONI-CIP-Politecnico di Torino study, on its website and so all managers of sports facilities have the necessary directions. Tracing Access. Where possible, remote working is still recommended, along with technological solutions that make it possible to trace access to the facilities. Risk Profile. Each sports centre must carry out an assessment of its risk profile and the sports operators are obliged to respect the national health rules, such as the obligation to stay away from work if they have symptoms and report contact with an infected people. Here is a summary of what the centres must do: - evaluate reorganizing work-activities to reduce the number of sports operators (those doing the activity and the personnel authorised to be in the facility); - split operators into groups doing the same job and in the same places; - distance training for personnel; - determine in detail the risks of each area and the possible scale of the movements; - organize a sanification system for each change of shift and constant cleaning of all spaces; - give instructions on correct use and set times for airing of the spaces; - give information about the procedures to follow, on the Internet, in areas of access, communal spaces, areas of sporting activity, changing rooms and bathrooms; - prepare special systems to collect potentially contagious trash (such as tissues and facemasks). PROTECTION AND PREVENTION MEASURES: - use contagion-protection gear (facemasks, disposable gloves); - clean and sanify areas and equipment; - put up clear signs on how to enter and exit the centre; - prepare areas with set paths to keep people separate; - prepare evacuation plans that avoid clusters of people forming in the case of situations of need or emergency; - ban operators and personnel on site swapping devices (smartphones and tablets) and sporting equipment. HYGIENE. - frequently wash hands, including via dispensers of disinfectant gel; - maintain a minimum interpersonal distance of one metre if not performing physical activity and two metres if performing activity; - do not leave clothes used for physical exercise in communal areas, but put them into bags and, once home, wash them separately from other garments; - disinfect personal items (water bottles, tissues, equipment) and do not share them; - come to the centre already dressed for the activity that will be performed and bring bags to put potentially infected trash into; - follow especially rigorous hygiene and safety measures for the use of showers, changing rooms and bathrooms, where access is to be limited to a set number of people; - avoid using the facility's communal devices, such as hairdryers; - always drink from one's own disposable bottle and cup; - immediately throw away tissues and other materials used in sealed bags in the given containers.

