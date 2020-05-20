Mercoledì 20 Maggio 2020 | 19:03

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 161 in Italy, 665 new cases

Rome
Italy airports to reopen from June 3 - minister (3)

Milan
Dozens of relatives of care home dead ask damages (4)

Vatican City
Vatican warns against using bleach on church art (3)

Rome
Newborn in Parma has COVID-19 on Feb 26 - study

Rome
Soccer: A, B and C leagues to go on, amateurs to stop (4)

Rome
Justice minister Bonafede survives confidence tests (2)

Rome
Phase 2: Number of people penalised drops again, to 409

Vatican City
Life must be defended says pope (5)

Rome
Phase 2: Not time for 'movida', curve may go back up -Conte

Rome
Franco-German proposal is OK but much more needed says Conte

serie C
Luigi Laurentis

Bari, playoff nei gironi, poi finale a 3. E Bari torna a correre per la B

 

BariNel Barese
Sulla Noci-Putignano auto si scontra con camion della nettezza urbana: 2 feriti

PotenzaI fondi
Università, accordo Basilicata - Unibas: in arrivo 30 mln in 3 anni

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, al sit-in in Prefettura a Taranto venerdì ci saranno anche gli edili

BrindisiNel brindisino
Oggi è la giornata della api: una casa sicura per loro è Torre Guaceto

BatLa ripresa
Il salone di Michele De Mastro

Andria, quella corsa di Michele per riaprire a mezzanotte il salone di parrucchiere

 
LecceUn settore in difficoltà
Giostre dell’azienda De Micheli di Casarano

Lecce, giostrai pronti, ma fermi: non previste feste nei paesi

 
FoggiaIl caso
Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia

Covid-19, ecco Carlantino, paese ad incidenza zero nel report epidemiologico dell’Università di Foggia

 
MateraIl caso
Pisticci, A 93 anni ha battuto il Covid-19: «Dovevo assistere mia moglie» Piero Miolla

Rome

Coronavirus: deaths up 161 in Italy, 665 new cases

Number of people infected down 2,377 to 62,752

Rome, May 20 - The civil protection department said Wednesday that 32,330 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 161 on Tuesday, and 665 new cases have been registered. The daily rise in the death toll was 162 on Tuesday, when 813 new cases were registered. The department said 132,282 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, up 2,881. Tuesday's rise was 2,075. It said 62,752 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 2,377 fewer than Tuesday. The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in Italy, including those currently infected, the deceased and those who have recovered, has risen to 227,364. The department said 85,775 cases are in Lombardy, 294 more than Tuesday. Four regions and an autonomous province have no new cases: Umbria, Valle d'Aosta, Molise, Basilicata and the autonomous province of Bolzano. It said 676 of Italy's coronavirus patients are currently in intensive care, 40 fewer than Tuesday.

