Coronavirus: deaths up 161 in Italy, 665 new cases

Rome, May 20 - The civil protection department said Wednesday that 32,330 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 161 on Tuesday, and 665 new cases have been registered. The daily rise in the death toll was 162 on Tuesday, when 813 new cases were registered. The department said 132,282 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, up 2,881. Tuesday's rise was 2,075. It said 62,752 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 2,377 fewer than Tuesday. The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in Italy, including those currently infected, the deceased and those who have recovered, has risen to 227,364. The department said 85,775 cases are in Lombardy, 294 more than Tuesday. Four regions and an autonomous province have no new cases: Umbria, Valle d'Aosta, Molise, Basilicata and the autonomous province of Bolzano. It said 676 of Italy's coronavirus patients are currently in intensive care, 40 fewer than Tuesday.