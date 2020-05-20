Italy airports to reopen from June 3 - minister (3)
Rome
20 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 20 - All Italian airports will start reopening again from June 3, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said Wednesday. "(Flights) between regions and to and from foreign destinations will be allowed," she said.
