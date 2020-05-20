Soccer: A, B and C leagues to go on, amateurs to stop (4)

Rome, May 20 - Serie A, B and C will "go ahead" while amateur play has been suspended until next year, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Wednesday. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Tuesday approved a return to squad training and said all the members of the soccer world would meet on May 28 to decide if and when to restart the championships. It has been suggested that Serie A could resume next month and play to a finish behind closed doors this summer with a greatly accelerated fixture list.