Soccer: A, B and C leagues to go on, amateurs to stop (4)

Italy airports to reopen from June 3 - minister (3)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani
Coronavirus Puglia, 13 casi registrati nelle ultime 24 ore: 6 nel Brindisino. Altri 5 morti. Nel centro Covid di Taranto chiude Pneumologia
Rome
20 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 20 - Serie A, B and C will "go ahead" while amateur play has been suspended until next year, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Wednesday. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Tuesday approved a return to squad training and said all the members of the soccer world would meet on May 28 to decide if and when to restart the championships. It has been suggested that Serie A could resume next month and play to a finish behind closed doors this summer with a greatly accelerated fixture list.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su