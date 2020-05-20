Newborn in Parma has COVID-19 on Feb 26 - study

Italy airports to reopen from June 3 - minister (3)
Rome
20 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 20 - A seven-week-old baby was shown to have contracted COVID-19 in Parma on February 26, according to the University of Parma. This showed that he virus was circulating in the paediatric population earlier than first thought, and infections in kids are often mistaken for something else, they said. The relevant data were published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.
