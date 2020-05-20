Mercoledì 20 Maggio 2020 | 17:23

Rome
Italy airports to reopen from June 3 - minister (3)

Milan
Dozens of relatives of care home dead ask damages (4)

Vatican City
Vatican warns against using bleach on church art (3)

Rome
Newborn in Parma has COVID-19 on Feb 26 - study

Rome
Soccer: A, B and C leagues to go on, amateurs to stop (4)

Rome
Justice minister Bonafede survives confidence tests (2)

Rome
Phase 2: Number of people penalised drops again, to 409

Vatican City
Life must be defended says pope (5)

Rome
Phase 2: Not time for 'movida', curve may go back up -Conte

Rome
Franco-German proposal is OK but much more needed says Conte

Porto Empedocle
Migrant drowns after jumping off quarantine ship (7)

serie C
Luigi Laurentis

Bari, playoff nei gironi, poi finale a 3. E Bari torna a correre per la B

 

TarantoCoronavirus
Fase 2 a Taranto, chiude il reparto di pneumologia al centro Covid 19

BariPost Covid 19
Bari, dal 25 maggio si potrà tornare in spiaggia: le linee guida del Comune

BrindisiNel brindisino
Oggi è la giornata della api: una casa sicura per loro è Torre Guaceto

BatLa ripresa
Il salone di Michele De Mastro

LecceUn settore in difficoltà
Giostre dell’azienda De Micheli di Casarano

FoggiaIl caso
Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia

MateraIl caso
Pisticci, A 93 anni ha battuto il Covid-19: «Dovevo assistere mia moglie» Piero Miolla

Potenza ristorazione
Triminiedd

Potenza: «Triminiedd», storico locale, riapre solo per «Nonna Cettina»

 

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Brindisino. Altri due morti

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il pelo della pornodiva

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, 13 casi registrati nelle ultime 24 ore: 6 nel Brindisino. Altri 5 morti. Nel centro Covid di Taranto chiude Pneumologia

Puglia, isolati e sequenziati 2 ceppi coronavirus: «Utile contributo verso il vaccino»

Rome

Justice minister Bonafede survives confidence tests (2)

Motions filed by centre right, Bonino group

Rome, May 20 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede on Wednesday survived two confidence tests in the Senate where a centre-right no-confidence motion was rejected and a second no-confidence motion, from the Bonino group, also failed. The centre-right motion was rejected by 160 votes to 131 with one abstention. The Bonino motion was rejected by 158 votes to 124 with 19 abstentions. The motions were rejected after the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party voted against them, a move that had been in doubt until shortly before the vote. Bonafede's 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) had warned their government partner IV, led by ex-premier Matteo Renzi, that the government would be plunged into crisis if the minister were to be ousted. Bonafede has come under fire over the COVID-related release of hundreds of mafiosi from prison and over the alleged failure to appoint anti-mafia prosecutor Nino Di Matteo head of the prison service in 2018. In a speech to the Senate ahead of the vote, Bonafede said it was "false" that he had "opened the doors for dangerous inmates". He said most of the mafiosi had been granted house arrest under previous regulations, dating back 50 years. Bonafede said 256 inmates convicted of serious crimes and let out for COVID fears would return to face a judge because of the government's latest decree on the issue, the second of two. He denied reports that as many as 497 dangerous inmates had been released. Bonafede also said there had been no pressure placed on the government over the prison service appointment and he had "cleared away the pseudo doubts" of his critics.

