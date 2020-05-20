Phase 2: Number of people penalised drops again, to 409
Rome
20 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 20 - The number of people sanctioned for breaking coronavirus 'phase two' movement rules fell again Tuesday, to 409 compared to 605 Monday, the interior ministry said Wednesday. Some 41 shopowners were sanctioned for breaching regulations, and 10 shops closed.
