Migrant drowns after jumping off quarantine ship (7)

20 Maggio 2020
Porto Empedocle, May 20 - A Tunisian man drowned Wednesday after throwing himself off a COVID quarantine ship at Porto Empedocle in Sicily. The 28-year-old migrant, who has not been named, jumped from the Moby Zaza ship, and was thought to be trying to escape since he had a lifebelt on, police said. Seas in the area were force four with waves above two metres in height. He jumped from deck six of the ship, from a height of around 15 metres. Prosecutors have opened a probe into the death. An autopsy has been ordered.
