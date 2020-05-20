Phase 2: Not time for 'movida', curve may go back up -Conte

Rome, May 20 - It is not time for youth street parties known as 'movida' or else the coronavirus infection curve may start heading back up again, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. "It's not time for partying or movida, otherwise the curve starts heading back up," he told an elderly lady who thanked him for his work in the virus emergency outside the Senate. "We lifted self-certification (obligation for being out of home) because the curve was under control but let no one think that the rules of precaution have been lifted," he said.