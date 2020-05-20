Coronavirus: We've won first battle, Italy safe says Boccia

Phase 2: Number of people penalised drops again, to 409
Rome
20 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 20 - Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Wednesday that the government had won the first battle against the coronavirus in making Italy safe again. "We have won the first battle with the virus and have returned the country to safety," Boccia told a House committee. "The contagion rate R has gone down from 3.5-4 to 0.5. "We are starting again from this patrimony". Boccia said monitoring of the epidemic was "working very well". He said that in phase two of the emergency, the regions would be responsible for "what and how to reopen". He said that inter-regional travel would be possible again from June 3, "but not between high-risk regions".
