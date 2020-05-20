Justice Min Bonafede expected to survive confidence test

Rome, May 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government faces a big test on Wednesday when Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede is put to two motions of no-confidence in parliament. Bonafede's 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have warned another government partner, ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia VIva (IV) party, that the government will be plunged into crisis if the minister is ousted, Bonafede has come under fire over the COVID-related release of hundreds of mafiosi from prison and over the alleged failure to appoint anti-mafia prosecutor Nino Di Matteo head of the prison service in 2018. Bonafede stressed there had been "no government interference" in the courts' decisions to release to house arrest the mafia bosses and mafiosi, most of them seriously ill. He said that government decrees that have since been approved would clamp down on such releases, and would bring many of he mafiosi back to jail after reassessing their health issues. On Di Matteo, Bonafede said he had decided in 2018 not to name him head of the prison service so he could take on a role once held by late anti-mafia crusading magistrate Giovanni Falcone. In his speech to the Senate Wednesday, Bonafede said there had been no pressure placed on the government over the prison service appointment and he had "cleared away the pseudo doubts" of his critics. On the mass release of the mafiosi, he said it was "false" that he had "opened the doors for dangerous inmates". He said most of the mafiosi had been granted house arrest under previous regulations. Bonafede said 256 inmates convicted of serious crimes and let out for COVID fears would return to face a judge because of the government's latest decree on the issue, the second of two. He denied reports that as many as 497 dangerous inmates had been released. IV leader and former premier Matteo Renzi said his party will vote against the motions of no-confidence in Bonafede meaning his post is safe and a government crisis has been averted. Announcing the decision, Renzi said however that IV "recognised that both the centre right and Emma Bonino have raised some real issues" with the two motions. "Their motions were not instrumental", he said.