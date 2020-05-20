Boy, 10, crushed to death in charity clothes bin (7)

Bergamo, May 20 - A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death in a charity second-hand clothes bin near Bergamo on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. Karim Bamba, a child of an Ivorian father and an Italian mother, had frequently been seen scampering around barefoot with his brothers at Boltiere, a small town of around 5,000 inhabitants near Bergamo. He was probably looking for clothes for himself and his family, who live in extreme poverty, when he fell into the bin and was crushed to death, police said. The fatal wound was to his thorax, doctors said. A woman who saw his legs sticking out called emergency services and he was rushed to hospital but it was too late.