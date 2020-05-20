Alitalia to resume flights to NYC, Spain, south Italy

Rome, May 20 - Alitalia on Wednesday said it will resume flights to New York, Spain and southern Italy on June 2. Its non-stop link with New York will be dusted off after the COVID lockdown along with Rome-Madrid and Rome-Barcelona services and direct flights from Milan to southern Italy. Alitalia said it would carry out 36% more flights than May, operating 30 routes from 25 airports, of which 15 in Italy and 10 abroad. The loss-making airline is being renationalised and seeking partners as part of the government rescue.