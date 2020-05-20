EC tells Italy to guarantee workers' pay (6)

Phase 2: Number of people penalised drops again, to 409
20 Maggio 2020
Brussels, May 20 Italy must guarantee workers' income in the COVID crisis, the European Commission told Rome in its economic recommendations on Wednesday. It must also guarantee liquidity to small and medium-sized firms, the EC said. "Delays in payments must be averted," said the Commission. After the crisis, Rome must guarantee the sustainability of the public debt, the EC added.
