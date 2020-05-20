Franco-German proposal is OK but much more needed says Conte

Rome, May 20 - A Franco-German proposal for a 500-billion-euro EU coronavirus Recovery Fund is a first "significant" step but "much more" is needed, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. "The French and German proposal for a 500 billion euro Recovery Fund represents a courageous and significant step towards a common response by the European Union to the pandemic that has devastated the continent," Conte told Politico.eu. "But is also just that: a step. "If we want to overcome this crisis together, as a union of common interests and values, it is necessary to do much more". The Fund would come in grants to the hardest hit countries and would be funded by the EU budget, according to the Franco-German proposal. Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark have come out against the proposal, saying that loans and not grants should be used. The proposal will be put to an EU summit on May 27. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said the fund could reach one trillion euros. Conte added in his interview with Politico.eu that "some European countries" do not understand the scope of the historic challenge facing the Union. He said it was a mistake to split along a north-south axis, and "stereotypes" fuelled nationalism. "We are not asking for generosity but EU responsibility," said the Italian premier. "No one country can come out of this crisis alone, and let's not increase divergencies". Conte urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to present an "ambitious" plan since the current resources were not enough. Austria on Wednesday insisted that monies given to Italy, Spain and even France must be used to overcome the crisis and must be repaid once it is over.